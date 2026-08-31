Trespassing Cops Shoot and Kill Baby Donkey Named HeeHaw, Farm Says

A Georgia farm owner is gutted after she says cops came onto her property and fatally shot her baby donkey, HeeHaw.

Hannah Israel claims on Facebook that Polk County cops had entered her pasture without permission to allegedly look for a missing person last week ... saying that's when they shot and killed little HeeHaw.

She wrote ... "They claimed he ran up to them braying and they thought they were in danger and shot and killed him after trying to taze him."

Hannah continued ... "HeeHaw was raised in the house and did petting zoos he never knew a stranger. And was shot and killed in his OWN pasture for doing what donkeys do. Alerting to a stranger."

Hannah believes there's "no way" the shooting was legal and is planning to take action. She's launched a GoFundMe for her legal fees. The police launched an investigation.

The crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $70K of its $90K goal so far. Hannah says any extra money will go back to her animals' feed and care.

This isn't the first time in recent months cops have come under fire for fatally shooting animals.

Remember ... in June, Los Angeles police got a ton of heat for shooting and killing Jameson the dog after his owner had been celebrating the Knicks championship win.

The family is suing the city for excessive force and negligence after bodycam footage showed an officer had shot the poor pup four times.