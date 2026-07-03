Family of Dog Killed by LAPD During Knicks Game Celebration Sues City

The family of the doodle Jameson, who was shot to death by an LAPD officer last month during the NBA Finals ... has slapped the city with a lawsuit.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Jameson's owners, Marie Marseille and Jeremiah Garcia, claim the officer who fatally shot the dog used "excessive and unreasonable" force, which they say amounts to "unlawful seizure." They are also suing for negligence.

Play video content Video: LAPD Shoots and Kills Dog As Owner Celebrates Knicks' NBA Championship FOX 11 Los Angeles

We've been following the heartbreaking case -- Marie's neighbor called the cops for a welfare check after she was heard screaming from her apartment, and it was later discovered she was celebrating the Knicks' NBA Championship victory. During Marie's encounter with police, Jameson was shot to death ... with the LAPD claiming Jameson charged at them after Marie was ordered to keep him under control.

Play video content Video: Bodycam: LAPD Officer Fired Multiple Times in Shooting that Killed Dog Los Angeles Police Department

Mayor Bass called for a "thorough and transparent" investigation after body cam footage of the shooting was released by police -- while LAPD Chief McDonnell promised a multilevel, transparent examination of the tragedy.