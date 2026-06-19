LAPD Officer Fired Multiple Times in Shooting that Killed Dog, Watch Bodycam

Play video content Video: Bodycam: LAPD Officer Fired Multiple Times in Shooting that Killed Dog Los Angeles Police Department

Warning: Graphic Video

An officer fired not once, but four times, in the controversial fatal shooting of the Canoga Park dog, Jameson, on Saturday.

The LAPD just released the bodycam footage from the officer who killed Marie Marseille's golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle mix ... and it's difficult to watch.

When officers first approach Marie's apartment, she cracks the door ... and Jameson pokes his head out and barks.

The cop wearing the bodycam -- clearly spooked by the pup's size -- starts yelling at her to put him away, adding ... "F***."

Play video content Video: LAPD Shoots and Kills Dog As Owner Celebrates Knicks' NBA Championship FOX 11 Los Angeles

When another cop comments on how big Jameson is, you can hear the officer on bodycam say ... "I ain't gettin' bit by that, bro."

When Marie opens the door back up and steps outside, she apologizes and tells the cops that Jameson's not aggressive.

At the same time, Jameson slips past her and out into the hallway. He barks and runs toward the officer on bodycam, who fires multiple rounds at him.

You can hear Jameson yelp after the first shot ... but the officer continues to fire, as Marie screams in horror.

The traumatizing incident unfolded after a neighbor called the cops for a wellness check on a screaming woman -- Marie -- who was simply celebrating the Knicks' NBA championship win.