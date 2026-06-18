Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Orders Probe Into Fatal Dog Shooting by LAPD

Time To Investigate That Dog Shooting By Your Officers

Karen Bass isn't letting the LAPD off the hook for killing a cute fluffy dog during a Knicks NBA Finals celebration last weekend, according to a new report.

The Los Angeles mayor has ordered a probe into the LAPD officers who shot to death Jameson — a mixed golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle -- after police responded to Saturday's distress call of a woman screaming at an apartment complex, the New York Post reports.

In a press release, Bass said "every life lost to violence is a tragedy, and we know that the devastating loss of Jameson will be felt by his family forever."

Bass also said she personally spoke with LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell to ensure there's accountability for any wrongdoing, adding that she will be keeping tabs on the "transparent and thorough" investigation.

During the tragic incident, officers ordered the canine's owner and avid Knicks fan, Marie Marseille, to secure Jameson, but cops say the dog dashed at them so they opened fire, killing the pooch.

All this happened moments after Marie celebrated the Knicks 94-90 victory over the Spurs to take home the NBA Finals trophy.