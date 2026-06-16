LAPD Hasn't Apologized For Fatally Shooting Knicks Fan's Dog, Family Claims

The Los Angeles Police Department shot and killed a 2-year-old dog after his owner had the cops called on her for screaming after the Knicks the NBA title ... and we're told police have yet to apologize to the grieving woman.

Marie Marseille is the late dog's owner and her sister, Vanessa, tells TMZ ... the family is mourning the death of Marie's doddle, Jamison, and they're trying to comfort each other amid a "very shocking and devastating" situation.

Play video content Video: LAPD Shoots and Kills Dog As Owner Celebrates Knicks' NBA Championship FOX 11 Los Angeles

And to rub salt into the wound, Marie's sister tells us LAPD has NOT offered the family an apology following Saturday night's tragedy.

As we told you, neighbors called police to Marie's Canoga Park apartment on Saturday after they heard screaming coming from her unit following the Knicks' historic victory. During their interaction with Marie, an officer shot and killed Jameson after he allegedly charged at cops.

Police say they asked Marie to control the dog, but Marie says Jameson did nothing wrong, and Vanessa tells TMZ he was a sweet breed, noting ... "Officers have canines and they are familiar with dog behavior. Jameson was just a doodle, which makes it all so mind-boggling."

We're told the family has not talked about suing LAPD ... instead, they're more concerned about getting to the bottom of why this happened. Vanessa also says they're interested in advocating for more training for officers ... so nothing like this happens again.

As for the GoFundMe that has ballooned to more than $120,000 ... Vanessa tells TMZ it will cover Jameson's cremation once his autopsy is performed. The rest will go to launching a nonprofit in Jameson's memory. The family has not decided what exact avenue they'll explore for the nonprofit, but Vanessa says the family would like to help dogs in need.