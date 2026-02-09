Teigan -- the adorable pooch from Puppy Bowl XXII -- tragically passed away months before the annual event aired on TVs across America ... with the Connecticut animal sanctuary Perfect Imperfections calling it "bittersweet to [see] her on TV."

The Team Fluff member contracted a severe case of pneumonia weeks after filming the 2026 edition of the Puppy Bowl, with the sanctuary saying Teigan was placed on oxygen and given IV fluids after X-Rays revealed the extent of the illness.

"I took her home and set everything up for her so she could continue getting her fluids and oxygen," the recuse center worker said. "I checked on her every two hours to change her position and flush her catheter. I started to get tail wags when I talked to her and for a moment I was hopeful she would beat this again, but knowing her little body had already suffered through this once."

"I checked on her during every two hours. After the last check I could see she was tired, not long after that she took her last breath."

Teigan was born with neurological issues and a severely curved spine. Perfect Imperfections said that she almost died from pneumonia when they first acquired her, and "fought and survived, but we knew this could be an issue for her."

When the show aired on Sunday, her home reflected what it was like to see her on their screens.

"We meet so many incredible people from rescues all over the USA. Spending the day in a room full of puppies was an added bonus."

"Please tune in and help celebrate Teigan. She was such an incredible soul. I’m not sure I will ever get over losing her so soon."