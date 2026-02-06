Puppy Bowl Ref Promises More Drama Than Human Super Bowl

Play video content TMZ.com

The most dramatic event in sports -- with top-notch athletes, big-time plays and tons of anticipation behind it -- returns Sunday ... and it's certainly got our tails wagging!

That's right -- the Puppy Bowl is back for its 22nd edition -- and we had a pair of the puppies taking part join us on "TMZ Live" ... as well as beloved PB referree Dan Schachner.

Harvey and Charles ask Dan why they should tune into the Puppy Bowl ... and he says that "pound for pound" -- no pun intended -- the game offers more drama than the Super Bowl, and the puppies leave it all out on the field when they go and compete.

Schachner says this is the biggest Puppy Bowl ever ... with 150 dogs representing 72 shelters from across the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as other Caribbean islands. Some of these dogs are pretty heavy -- either that, or Harvey needs to hit the gym for a few more bicep curls.

As for who is going to win the game after Team Fluff's last-second victory during Puppy Bowl XXI ... the ref says he's not allowed to bet, but ... watch the video!