LAPD Dog Shooting: Neighbor Who Called 911 About Knicks Celebration Apologizes

The neighbor who dialed 911 before LAPD shot and killed a family's dog is speaking out ... apologizing profusely for ever getting cops involved.

ABC7 -- a local affiliate out in Los Angeles -- spoke to the neighbor, who is remaining anonymous amid alleged ongoing threats they have received ... and they say they only called police because they couldn't get in contact with a screaming woman inside a residence.

Play video content Video: LAPD Shoots and Kills Dog As Owner Celebrates Knicks' NBA Championship FOX 11 Los Angeles

They say they were outside the condo building, shouting up and trying to get the family's attention ... fearing the worst might be happening -- especially since they say they are a domestic violence survivor.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts, the neighbor says they called police ... and when cops got there, they were way more aggressive than expected.

As we reported ... when LAPD arrived they found a woman, Marie, simply celebrating the Knicks' first championship in more than 50 years. Cops say her dog, who was fatally shot, charged them -- a claim the family has fervently denied.

The neighbor who called police had a message for the dog owner ... "Marie, I'm so sorry. I thought I was doing the right thing. I never imagined something like this could happen. I feel so guilty and shameful, and I wish I could tell you this in person but I'm scared."

They also say they'll think twice about calling the cops to perform a welfare check in the future.