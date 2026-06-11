California Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Another Cop in 'Horseplay' Incident

Play video content Video: California Cop Accidentally Fires Weapon, Wounding Another Officer During 'Horseplay' Pasadena Police Department

A Pasadena police officer is coming under fire ... after accidentally shooting another cop in what is being described as a "horseplay" incident.

On Wednesday, Pasadena PD publicly released a dashcam video from September 7, 2025 ... which shows a police vehicle approach two officers standing in front of another cruiser.

You can see one cop quick-draw his gun and point it at the officer in the driver's seat of the car that's pulling up on them, before ultimately putting it back in his holster.

That's when PPD says the officer in the driver's seat -- who's out of frame -- pulled his own gun in response ... and it accidentally went off.

The department says the bullet fired through the vehicle's windshield, hitting the first cop in the arm. According to a news release, this went down in the department's parking structure. PPD says the injured officer has since recovered.

In a video statement, Police Chief Gene Harris called the shooting "unsafe and out-of-policy horseplay involving loaded firearms." PPD says they're investigating the incident alongside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.