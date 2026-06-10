Ex-Cop Booted From 'Love Island' Can Get Job Back, But Mayor Says There's a Catch

The former Pennsylvania cop who traded his badge for a spot on "Love Island USA" has a chance to get his job back after being booted from the show ... but it ain't going to be easy.

Here's the deal ... Sean Reifel was a police officer in Bethlehem, PA until 'Love Island' came calling. He walked off the force and into the villa ... only to get sent packing rather quickly.

Now, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds tells TMZ ... if Sean wants his old job back, it's not out of the question ... but he's got to start the hiring process from scratch.

Mayor Reynolds tell us the police department has yet to hear from Sean, but if he comes crawling back he'll have to re-apply ... and the employment process will be the same as it is for anyone else trying to join the force.

The mayor's comments here are interesting ... we had him on "TMZ Live" last week before the new 'Love Island' season premiered and he told us Sean left his city holding the bag.

Now, Sean's flirtation with reality TV appears over ... and it sounds like the door is open on a return to police work.