LAPD Chief Promises Full and Comprehensive Review On Fatal Dog Shooting

Los Angeles' top cop is speaking out after outrage erupted over the fatal police shooting of a dog in Canoga Park ... with Chief Jim McDonnell promising a "full and comprehensive review."

In a newly released statement, McDonnell stressed there's "no incident more serious" than when an officer fires a service weapon ... adding, "The loss of a pet is deeply personal."

The chief said the probe will take time to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability, while adding that officers face unknown dangers daily but are still expected to exercise sound judgment, restraint and respect for life whenever possible.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

McDonnell also acknowledged the community's grief, noting that for many people a dog is far more than a pet -- it's a companion, source of comfort and member of the family.

He added the LAPD's job is to follow the facts wherever they lead and keep the public informed as the investigation unfolds.

Play video content Video: LAPD Shoots and Kills Dog As Owner Celebrates Knicks' NBA Championship FOX 11 Los Angeles

As TMZ reported, officers shot and killed Jameson -- a mixed golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle -- after responding to a call about a woman screaming at a Canoga Park apartment complex. She was reveling in the New York Knicks' NBA championship.