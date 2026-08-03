Ariana Grande's Mom Shows Support to Singer As She Faces Criticism, Cancels Projects

Ariana Grande's mom is showing support for the singer amid her team announcing she will be stepping out of the spotlight following her "Eternal Sunshine" tour due to public criticism.

Ariana's beloved mom Joan took to the comment section on her latest Instagram post, saying, "You are magnificent... and this video is incredible!!"

Joan continues with, "I love it and I love you more!!!"

The support comes amid Ariana's rep announcing she will be distancing herself from public view due to recent online opinions ... blaming the "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" surrounding her public appearances.

Fans have recently voiced concern over Ariana's noticeably slimmer appearance, with many pointing to her latest music video for "Petal" -- the same video Joan was praising in her encouraging message, making her comments an especially timely show of support as online speculation surrounding Ariana continues.

Ariana's fans weren't the only ones to lay down their opinion on her appearance, as 'Good Place' actress Jameela Jamil sounded the alarm Saturday over Ariana's appearance ... claiming the pop star is "possibly dying right in front of us."

The "hate that I made you love me" singer has not responded to Jameela's claims ... a source close to the singer told PEOPLE she performs her highly physical show "healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night."