Ariana Grande Sues Hackers Over Leaked Music, Photos and Videos

Ariana Grande is going after people she says hacked into the digital accounts of photographers and producers she worked with ... stealing and leaking unreleased music, private photos and videos.

The pop superstar filed a lawsuit in California Monday against several unnamed individuals, hoping the legal action will uncover who is behind the alleged breaches.

According to the complaint, obtained by TMZ, Ariana says this was not an isolated incident ... claiming she has repeatedly been targeted by cyberattacks throughout her career, including recently.

She claims the stolen material included unreleased songs, photos and video and audio recordings tied to her creative process -- none of which was intended for public consumption.

The alleged hackers then sold her personal data and content on the dark web for "significant sums of money," Ariana claims ... causing her "substantial and irreparable harm."

The suit targets up to 100 John Does ... including the alleged hackers, people and businesses accused of helping distribute the stolen material, and even those allegedly shopping it to potential buyers or purchasing it.

Ariana is asking a judge to stop the alleged theft and distribution ... while also sending a warning to would-be hackers.

She says artists deserve to control when and how their work is released -- and stealing and leaking it violates both their privacy and their creative rights.