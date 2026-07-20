Ariana Grande's BF Ricky Alvarez Dances With Brother Frankie at Brooklyn Show

My Man and Bro Are Dancing Together!!

Ariana Grande's rekindled romance with Ricky Alvarez is getting a big thumbs-up from her brother Frankie ... or, in Ricky's case, a few pats on the head.

Ricky joined Frankie in the crowd Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for Ariana's "Eternal Sunshine Tour" ... where the two danced together as Ari performed "Warm."

FRANKIE PATTING RICKY’S HEAD DURING WARM 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/R841l8xdNM @chaescvnty

Check out the video ... Frankie gets especially affectionate at one point, reaching over and repeatedly patting Ricky's head while they groove to the music.

It was Ricky's second straight night supporting his girlfriend at Barclays.

As TMZ previously reported ... Ricky was spotted during Saturday's show singing and dancing along to "Imperfect for You."

Ariana and Ricky have been inseparable lately after rekindling the romance they first started back in 2015 ... though we've been told they're taking things slow.

We've seen Ariana and Ricky pack on the PDA in the Big Apple ... with Ricky grabbing a handful of Ariana's backside before a romantic stroll through Central Park.