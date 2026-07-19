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Ricky Alvarez Seen Dancing at Ariana Grande's New York City Show, On Video

Ariana Grande's BF Ricky Alvarez Spotted Dancing 'Side to Side' At Her NYC Concert

By TMZ Staff
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Ricky Alvarez was front and center supporting girlfriend Ariana Grande over the weekend ... showing up at her concert and looking like he knew every word.

Check out the video ... Ricky is seen dancing and singing along to Ariana's song "Imperfect for You," smiling as she performs for the packed crowd Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

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His appearance comes after TMZ revealed Ariana and Ricky have rekindled their romance following her split from Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez near Lincoln Square Littleredjoyphotography
Littleredjoyphotography

As we previously reported, the two were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a stroll through New York City.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez walking in Central Park tmz wm
TMZ.com

TMZ obtained photos showing Ariana wrapping an arm around Ricky while he grabbed a handful of her backside before the pair took a romantic walk through Central Park with her dog, Toulouse.

Ariana and Ricky famously dated years ago before calling it quits, but it appears they've found their way back to each other. 

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