Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez Cozy Up During Central Park Stroll

Ariana Grande's putting her rekindled romance with Ricky Alvarez on display as they stroll through Central Park with their arms wrapped around each other.

TMZ obtained photos from Thursday that show the pint-sized pop star and her former backup dancer cheesin' in NYC.

Ricky's arm is draped over Ari's shoulder and hers is around his waist, while she walks a dog that looks like it could be her pup, Toulouse.

As we previously reported ... the singer and her former flame are back together after weeks of speculation.

He was snapped out with her while she was on tour in Texas last month, and she's since changed the lyrics in "Thank U, Next" to paint him more positively during her shows.

The two also spent Fourth of July together ... picking up food from a Florida Whole Foods.