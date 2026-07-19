'RHOC' Alum Jeana Keough Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer

Jeana Keough is facing the fight of her life ... the former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star has been diagnosed with tongue cancer.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth, who revealed Jeana initially thought a painful sore on her tongue was caused by a tooth rubbing against it. But after months of discomfort, a biopsy confirmed she has squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.

Kara says Jeana has already undergone two surgeries one to remove the tumor and another to remove lymph nodes but doctors later discovered the cancer had spread. She's now in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.

According to Kara, the treatments have left her mom exhausted and struggling to eat or drink because of severe pain in her mouth and throat. She's also been unable to work her commission-based real estate job while undergoing treatment, creating additional financial strain.

To help offset medical and living expenses, Kara launched a GoFundMe for Jeana, saying she and her brothers want to make sure their mom feels supported throughout her cancer battle.