Kate Middleton Releases New Touching Photos of Her National Three Peaks Challenge

Kate Middleton is trotting out more photos of her incredible experience climbing three mountain peaks to fight cancer — and this time she's featuring her royal family.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales posted a series of Instagram pics that showed her with Prince William and their kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, after Kate had finished the National Three Peaks Challenge. Last month, Kate scaled three of the highest mountain peaks in England, Scotland and Wales — to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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In Sunday's IG post, Kate thanked everyone who supported the charity while noting that she had completed the National Three Peaks Challenge.

She accompanied her message with photos of herself and her royal clan right after her amazing feet in which she climbed 23 miles in a single day.

In one photo, Kate gives a huge hug to her hubby, William, and, in another, she shares a sweet moment with her son, George, gently placing a hand on his arm. A third photo shows Kate with her entire family.

As you know, Kate was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 but announced she was in remission one year later.

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