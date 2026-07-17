Influencer Nara Smith Says Her Toddler's Cancer Is in Remission

Play video content Video: Influencer Nara Smith Shares Positive Health Update on Toddler

Popular lifestyle and fashion influencer Nara Smith has some good news on her toddler's cancer battle ... she says her daughter is in remission.

Nara shared the positive health update in a social media post Friday... thanking everyone for their support ... and explaining she wanted to share the news about 2-year-old Whimsy Lou sooner, but had to be cautious.

Nara says ... "Lucky and I have been going through this and processing it for the last eight months, and we were debating on even sharing such a private part of our life. Now that she's finally in remission, it felt like I could find the words to share.”

As we reported ... Nara shared the cancer diagnosis earlier this month in an emotional video on social media, saying she and her husband Lucky Blue Smith rushed their toddler to the emergency room after noticing something concerning.

Nara did not disclose the specific type of cancer her daughter was diagnosed with ... but she thanked all the medical professionals who helped the family along the way with Whimsy's treatment.