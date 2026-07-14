'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill's Funeral Plans Revealed

"Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill tragically died this week ... and now we know more about the plans for his funeral.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... a private service for family and friends will be held in New Zealand -- but no public service or celebration of life will take place. We're told the beloved actor never liked a big fuss to be made about him in life ... and that will be honored in his death.

As TMZ reported ... Sam passed away Monday in a hospital in Sydney, Australia, and his death was described as "sudden and unexpected." The Ireland-born film and TV star had recovered from a rare and aggressive blood cancer just this year, revealing in April he was cancer-free. His cause of death was not released.

The legendary actor starred in such classic flicks as "The Hunt For Red October," "The Piano," and "Sleeping Dogs" ... but it was the 1993 Steven Spielberg blockbuster "Jurassic Park" that made him a household name. In 2022, Sam reprised his role as Dr. Grant in "Jurassic World Dominion."