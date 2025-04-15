Sam Neill Refuses to Scan His Own Groceries at Supermarket Self-Checkouts

Play video content

Sam Neill is checking out over self check-outs -- making it loud and clear he will not be scanning a single item himself, ever.

The "Jurassic Park" star knows his take might ruffle some feathers, but says in an IG vid he doesn't give AF about sounding old-school -- he just wants real humans to help him out ... and he also wants to protect their employment.

Sam breaks it down like this -- using self check-outs feels like robbing someone of a job, especially with the fear that robots will soon take over the world.

He even throws out a deep one -- if tech really takes over everything, will humans even make it to the grocery store checkout on their own anymore, and with what money?

As expected, the comments came pouring in -- and for the most part, folks were riding with Sam. People echoed wanting real human interaction, and some even took it further, dragging other tech annoyances like having to scan a QR code just to see a menu.

On the flip side, others came in hot for team self-checkout -- saying they love the convenience and can’t stand waiting behind someone with a mountain of groceries at the regular lanes when they only have a few items.

Traditional Checkouts