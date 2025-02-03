Egg Truck Crashes in L.A., Nightmare for Grocery Prices and Traffic

Play video content KTLA

The Monday morning commute ain't going over easy in L.A., where hundreds of eggs -- already a precious commodity -- are scattered on a busy freeway after a messy delivery truck accident.

The scene on the 5 Freeway in East L.A. is enough to bring tears to your eyes ... not because of the traffic, but because all those eggs are going to waste! CHP officers, who scrambled to the scene, say the truck clipped an overpass, sending the eggs flying across the lanes.

Big Rig Wreck on I-5 S carrying Eggs 🚨🥚

Traffic has begun moving after a truck carrying Good Eggs groceries overturned.



Get real-time alerts and updates on @CitizenAppLA pic.twitter.com/erhcO4uZPn — Citizen (@CitizenApp) February 3, 2025 @CitizenApp

The crash whipped up plenty of looky-loo traffic from drivers who -- in addition to being late for work -- have the added pain of knowing they're gonna pay about $9 for a dozen eggs on their next grocery store trip.

Egg prices are one of the biggest issues for American voters, who keep waiting for the prices to drop with President Trump's administration taking over, but it ain't happening -- in fact, the average price has gone up more than 40 percent since November!