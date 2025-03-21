Erewhon's Viral, Bougie Strawberry Completely Out of Stock, Frustrating Influencers

The infamous $19 strawberry from Erewhon is completely out of stock ... and it's unclear when the strawberry will return ... TMZ has learned.

An Erewhon representative tells us unseasonal snow in Japan has led to a slowdown in production on getting the strawberries to the high-end stores.

While the company hopes to have the strawberries back in stock soon, it's unclear when that will be ... so influencers are going to have to find something else to spend their money on in the meantime.

ICYDK ... Erewhon, the bougie Los Angeles grocery store known for its organic food and overpriced items, recently went viral for selling single strawberries for $19 each. The fancy fruit is imported from Tochigi Prefecture in Japan -- AKA the "Strawberry Kingdom" -- supplied by Japanese vendor Elly Amai.

We spoke to an employee at the Beverly Hills Erewhon, who tells us the store had been restocking the strawberries once a week, with a shipment of around 200 strawberries hitting the shelves. We're told within a couple hours, the luxury fruit would completely sell out.

The pristine strawberries went viral after influencers caught wind of it in L.A. Celebrities like Demi Lovato even jumped on the trend, reviewing the strawberry on social media.

The strawberries didn't come without criticism, comedian Jason Nash reviewed the strawberry and called it a "scam."

The employee also tells us that the viral Costco Guys, Andrew "A.J." Befumo Jr. and his son Big Justice came recently and purchased 15 strawberries.