Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Sell Girl Scout Cookies, Serenade TMZ Tour Bus

Play video content TMZ.com

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave out a sweet treat in L.A. ... and, it wasn't just the Girl Scout Cookies they were slinging -- they also stopped in to sing for fans on the TMZ Celebrity Tour!

The singer-songwriter and the model were recently outside Erewhon -- a popular natural-foods store with quite a few locations in the City of Angels ... helping their daughter Luna and her troop make their quota on cookie sales.

Our team on the tour noticed the duo outside the store raking in dough ... and, stopped for a quick chat about cookies, politics, the couple's new dog and more.

Turns out John and Chrissy hadn't been on the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus before ... but, that all changed -- 'cause they hopped up onto the vehicle to say hello to the shocked group.

It happened to be somebody's birthday on the tour ... and, John and Chrissy happily dove into a raucous rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Watch the video ... the fans on the bus are clearly loving it -- and, John and Chrissy can't help but blow kisses to their adoring impromptu audience.

Play video content TMZ.com

Like we said, our on-the-street chat with JL and CT covered a variety of topics ... including how Chrissy thinks the recent "ban" on TikTok was staged -- as well as a quick introduction to the fam's new rescue dog.