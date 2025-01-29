John Legend & More Stars Celebrating Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is officially underway, meaning it's time to celebrate the Year of the Snake ... and we have a feeling our favorite stars already have big plans lined up.

Just take John Legend, for instance ... the "All of Me" singer has made a point to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year with his family in years past.

Back in 2023, John wore all red -- known to be the luckiest color in Chinese culture -- while attending an elementary school's Lunar New Year celebration with his oldest children and wife, Chrissy Teigen, Luna and Miles, who wore traditional attire for the bash.

Cassey Ho, a fitness influencer and owner of PopFlex, also busted out the red for one Lunar New Year celebration. Though, it was her dog's dragon costume that captured our attention ... these two certainly make one paw-some pair.

Then there's YouTuber Philip Wang and his wife, Helen Wang, who hit up Disneyland to ring in their Lunar New Year with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The social media stars beamed as they stood next to the beloved Disney characters ... who wore traditional Korean attire for the special event at the Happiest Place on Earth.