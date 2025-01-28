Pamper Your Pet for Valentine's Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The humans in your life aren't the only ones who deserved to be spoiled on Valentine's Day.

As we all gear up to celebrate the most loved-up day of the year, many will be spending February 14 with the ones they love most -- their pets!

From heart-shaped treats and heart-covered toys and bow ties to perfectly pink bowls and beds, here's everything you need to pamper your pet this Valentine's Day.

While your pooch may not be partial to conversation hearts, Milk-Bone's Limited Edition Valentine's Tender Hearts Soft & Chewy Dog Treats are the perfect goodie for your good boy or girl.

While they still pack the same chicken flavor as the regular Milk-Bone treats, these come in a cute heart shape and red color. They're also packed with 12 vitamins and minerals.

"They smell so good, i was tempted....but our dog certainly loves 'em!" raved one customer.

We all know YETI tumblers keep drinks cool all day long -- so why not grab a pink, YETI Boomer 8, Stainless Steel, Non-Slip Dog Bowl for your pooch, too!

The bowl holds eight cups -- or 64 oz -- of whatever you want to provide to your pet with, including, of course, water, but also kibble or prime cuts for a real treat. The bowls are also rust and dent resistant, dishwasher-safe and won't slip.

"I love these! My golden is bubbly when she eats and these are just strong and steady!" read one 5-star review. "I would never get another pet bowl, the color, the size they are just perfect, it was so so worth the money!"

Give your pet the gift of peaceful sleep with this Memory Foam Large Dog Bed.

This orthopedic sleeper features an L-shape design to support your pet's neck and head, as well as multiple layers of foam to provide joint support for elder dogs. The cover is also removable and can be easily cleaned.

"This bed exceeds expectations," wrote one reviewer. "It is firm and full and so dense it will hold up over time, no doubt, and the removable cover is so soft with a strong easy zipper."

And now for the pet version of new jewelry.

Give you animal some extra sparkly with a shiny new Heart-Shaped Solid Brass Pet Tag.

These tags -- featuring customizable engraving that can fit your pet's name and two different phone numbers -- also have deep-cut text that's guaranteed to remain legible for the rest of your animal's life.

They do take a little longer to process -- so get those orders in now!

Give your dog an at-home spa day with the pink Little Dipper Dog Bath Tub and Wash Station.

This portable setup is good for grooming any of your pets either indoors or outdoors -- fitting inside the shower or bathtub easily. It also has its own drain hose, side pockets to hold shampoo and more grooming items, while providing "360-degree access to your pet" during washes.

"It's well built. Easy to set up and fold back to compact size," wrote one happy customer. "Light yet sturdy. I would buy this again and I highly recommend."

Keep the grooming going with the AIRROBO Grooming Vacuum.

The vacuum features strong suction power to prevent hair from getting all over your home, as well as low-noise design that's less likely to scare your pet during grooming. It also comes with multiple guide combs for different hair lengths, detachable hose and dust cup.

"Works very well, solves some grooming challenges with my three dogs, does what it says," read one 5-star review. "The attachments are helpful, the vacuum is powerful but not shockingly loud."

Give your dog a bone for Valentine's Day ... or six of 'em!

This 6-Piece Valentine's Day Dog Toy set comes with an assortment of bone-shaped chews and tennis balls for your pooch, all covered in hearts and more holiday-themed designs.

It addition to encouraging play-time and mental stimulation, the toys also promote healthy chewing and can help clean teeth and gums!

Give your dog a dapper upgrade with this Heart Dog Collar with Bow Tie.

Available in an assortment of heart-covered patterns and sizes, this collar is actually a two-piece set -- coming with both the collar and matching bow tie, which can be attached easily.

"I think this is the 3rd holiday themed collar I have ordered from this company," raved one buyer. "Our dog is strong and young so the components must be well made to keep her from escaping. This brand does a great job of keeping the style cute and the quality high!"

Keep the love going all year by buying the 3-Panel Wooden Hearts Design Pet Gate.

This gate works great with smaller dogs, keeping them secure in one room or away from stairways while also looking cute thanks to its unique design.

"The gate was perfect for our needs, to keep small size dogs out of the bedroom when the bedroom doors were open," said one reviewer, who said the product was both "cute & very functional." They added it's "very easy to move" and "sturdy for my small dogs."

The Self-Cleaning Litter Box doubles as a treat for both yourself and your cat!

Give your kitty some privacy to do their business, while also providing extremely easy pickup for you -- as the product automatically flushes out waste after every visit. You just have to replace the disposal bag every 5 days. It also comes with a health app that can track the bathroom habits of multiple pets!

"Our two kittens use this multiple times daily. We are amazed at how easy this was to setup and is just as easy to maintain," wrote one customer. "It protects against smell, the cats love it, and it's great being alerted whenever it's in use."