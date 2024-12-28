Stars On Winter Holiday Vacays ... Peace Out Hollywood!

The rich and famous are hightailing it out of Hollywood and hittin' photogenic spots all over the world ... must be nice! Lucky for you, come live vicariously with these idyllic snapshots we're throwin' your way!

The Biebers, Justin and Hailey, enjoyed some alone time as new parents and snapped a sunny selfie in Costa Rica 😎 ... Karol G turned up in Tahiti with a smokin' bikini snap!

Taking a t/o from her talk show duties, Drew Barrymore hit Singapore and shared some sweet snaps immersing herself in the culture and enjoying the delicious food.

Snow and horses seemed to be a trend for Rebel Wilson who vacay'd in Aspen and actress Mariama Diallo shot a similar selfie also enjoying her time off in Aspen!

And Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed some quality bonding with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in Japan!