Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Yung Gravy Wants a New Hawk Tuah Crush to Buy a $20 Strawberry for

Yung Gravy $20 For A Strawberry?!? I'll Buy It, If The Ladies Try It 🍓💦

Published
031725_yung_gravy_kal
BERRIES FOR GRAVY
TMZ.com

Yung Gravy isn't denying $20 for a single strawberry is a steep ask ... but if that's what the ladies want, then so be it!!!

Elly Amai Single Dome Strawberry
ellyamai.com

TMZ caught up with the country-rap-rocker out in Gravitas Beverly Hills this weekend surrounded by lovely ladies ... and we piqued his interest on the juiciest TikTok craze at the moment!!!

erewhon
Getty

Bourgeois L.A. grocer Erewhon's Japanese strawberry retails for $20 for just 1 piece of the fruit, and Gravy gets easily convinced by the company he keeps. It's reminiscent of the world's oldest story ... Adam & Eve anyone?!?

081924_yung_gravy_kal
IT'S ALL LOVE, HAWK TUAH!!!
TMZ.com

We also got an update on Gravy and Haliey Welch -- AKA Hawk Tuah Girl -- and her dance-and-tango in the DMs from several months ago ... and turns out there's no news.

Haliey Welch 'Hawk Tuah' Social Shots
Launch Gallery
Haliey Welch Social Shots Launch Gallery

Signals got mixed and Haliey's since been accused of running a pump-and-dump crypto currency scheme and has disappeared off the map ... so Gravy is in the market to find a new girl to take to the market.

Line up ladies, he's got money for everyone to get their own strawberry ... no need to share!!!

related articles