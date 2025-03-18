Yung Gravy Wants a New Hawk Tuah Crush to Buy a $20 Strawberry for

I'll Buy It, If The Ladies Try It 🍓💦

Yung Gravy isn't denying $20 for a single strawberry is a steep ask ... but if that's what the ladies want, then so be it!!!

TMZ caught up with the country-rap-rocker out in Gravitas Beverly Hills this weekend surrounded by lovely ladies ... and we piqued his interest on the juiciest TikTok craze at the moment!!!

Bourgeois L.A. grocer Erewhon's Japanese strawberry retails for $20 for just 1 piece of the fruit, and Gravy gets easily convinced by the company he keeps. It's reminiscent of the world's oldest story ... Adam & Eve anyone?!?

We also got an update on Gravy and Haliey Welch -- AKA Hawk Tuah Girl -- and her dance-and-tango in the DMs from several months ago ... and turns out there's no news.

Signals got mixed and Haliey's since been accused of running a pump-and-dump crypto currency scheme and has disappeared off the map ... so Gravy is in the market to find a new girl to take to the market.