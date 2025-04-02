Dr. Phil Shares Grocery Shopping Tips to 'Make America Healthy Again'

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Phil says there's a simple solution for getting Americans back into healthy eating habits ... and it's all about grocery shopping.

The TV doctor joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and he told us how folks can start eating healthier at home, without breaking the bank.

Dr. Phil says it's important to eat fresh, non-processed foods ... and while buying these items means longer cooking and preparation times for meals at home, he tells us why it's beneficial in the long run.

The good doc warns folks to stay away from foods on shelves in the middle of the grocery store, and to instead shop around the outer perimeter of the store ... explaining why that's where the freshest options are featured.

Millions of Americans rely on federal food stamps, or SNAP, to fill their refrigerators and pantries ... and Dr. Phil wants to see new rules that forbid folks from using their assistance on unhealthy junk food.

The reason this problem requires a solution ... Dr. Phil says poor eating habits over the years have left generations of Americans sick and in poor health.

Dr. Phil dives deeper into the issues in his new project, "Make America Healthy Again: Dr. Phil's Merit TV Special" ... airing tonight at 9 PM ET on MeritTV.