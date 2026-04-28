Sam Neill Says He's Cancer-Free Even Though Chemotherapy Stopped Working

Sam Neill says cutting-edge technology has saved his life ... because he's cancer-free now, even though chemotherapy stopped working for him.

The actor opened up about the new treatment during an interview with 7News, an Australian outlet, Sunday ... explaining he'd been living with a type of lymphoma for about five years -- and, he was in chemotherapy to help keep him alive, a "miserable" experience.

Then, Neill says the chemo stopped working at some point ... and, he felt he was "on the way out" -- before he opted for a new a treatment, CAR T-cell therapy, to genetically modify blood cells, and he's now free from cancer.

Given his miraculous recovery, Neill says he's interested in getting back on the silver screen.

Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma during the publicity tour for "Jurassic World Dominion" in 2022 after he suffered from swollen glands. He went public with his diagnosis the following year.

Neill joked at the time, "I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? We've built all these lovely terraces, we've got these olive trees and cypresses. I want to be around to see it all mature. And I've got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn't care less.”