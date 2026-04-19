Mindy Cohn Shares Secret Cancer Fight, Says She Beat It Again

Mindy Cohn is back in a fight she knows all too well … and once again, she’s coming out swinging.

The “Facts of Life” actress shocked fans on Sunday by revealing she’s been secretly battling cancer again … explaining her recent disappearance from social media wasn’t random.

Cohn dropped the bombshell in a raw, all-lowercase Instagram post, telling followers she’d been “off social media for awhile 'cuz i had to go kick cancer’s ass.” And according to her, mission accomplished … with a ton of help from her medical squad at Providence Saint John’s in Santa Monica, plus what she calls her “hero,” oncology surgeon Dr. Anton Bilchik.

She didn’t hold back on gratitude, either -- shouting out her nurses by name and giving major love to her inner circle, including close friends … calling them her ride-or-dies who step up whenever it’s “my turn.”

While she’s clearly been through it, Mindy’s not staying down long -- she says she’s got a couple more weeks of recovery ahead before gearing up for her “next adventure.” Her sign-off says it all: “onwards! F**K Cancer!”

This isn’t Mindy’s first brutal bout with the disease. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2012 after noticing extreme fatigue during a walk around her L.A. neighborhood -- a moment she later described in a 2017 People interview as the beginning of a long, grueling journey.

Over the next five years, she underwent radiation, chemotherapy and ultimately a double mastectomy -- before being declared cancer-free and ready to get back to work in Hollywood.