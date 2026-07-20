U.S. Food And Drug Administration Apologizes to Taylor Farms For False Cyclospora Test Results
U.S. Food And Drug Administration To Taylor Farms Sorry We Said Your Lettuce Gives People Explosive Diarrhea
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is apologizing to Taylor Farms for falsely claiming the company's supplier was producing lettuce linked to the diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora.
The FDA says it double-checked the test samples on lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, resulting in a "false positive" for the parasite, which causes explosive diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues ... according to a new report.
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After the results turned out to be bogus, the FDA fell on its sword. Taylor Fresh Foods, which owns Taylor Farms, told Newsweek that the FDA apologized to them, saying there was no cyclospora found in the lettuce.
Meanwhile, Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled lettuce that came from a supplier in central Mexico because of a possible link to cyclospora.
During its ongoing probe, the FDA identified a single supplier, Taylor Farms de Mexico, which sold lettuce to Taco Bells in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.
In each of those states, people became horribly sick from shredded iceberg lettuce linked to cyclosporiasis. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people should stay away from Taco Bell lettuce in those five states.