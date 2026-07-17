Taco Bell Says Their Food Is Now Safe After Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Run Back To Us, Our Food Won't Give You The Runs

Taco Bell is breaking its silence about the parasite outbreak causing explosive diarrhea ... and they're telling customers it's time to Live Mas once again.

In a statement posted to social media, the popular fast-food chain said all the lettuce connected to supplier Taylor Farms, believed to be the cause of the cyclosporiasis outbreak, has been tossed.

Taco Bell said the health and safety of their customers is the No. 1 concern ... but it's all good now, so come back -- and grub down on cheap Mexican fast food.

As we reported ... Taco Bell is being sued by multiple people in connection with the recent outbreak of a parasite that causes explosive diarrhea ... including one man who claims he was admitted to a hospital after coming down with some severe symptoms following a meal at Taco Bell.

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly looking into Taylor Farms as a possible source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak plaguing 4 Midwestern states.