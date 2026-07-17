Taco Bell Sued By Army Vet Claiming He Was Hospitalized With Cyclosporiasis
Taco Bell Sued Your Food Gave Us Explosive Diarrhea
Taco Bell is hearing the public's outrage about the recent cyclosporiasis outbreak as loud and clear as a bell ... and now they've been named as a defendant in at least three new lawsuits.
The fast-food chain is being sued by multiple people in connection with the recent outbreak of a parasite that causes explosive diarrhea ... including one man who claims he was admitted to a hospital after coming down with some severe symptoms following a meal at Taco Bell.
A 27-year military veteran named David Ott -- who is being represented by respected law firm Ron Simon & Associates -- claims he purchased and ate some Taco Supremes from an Ohio Taco Bell on June 18 and June 20 ... and, a couple days after, he experienced abdominal pain, gas, diarrhea, and more.
He says when the symptoms worsened, he went to a local hospital where he was admitted and "underwent a colonoscopy, a CT scan, and extensive blood and stool studies." He says he was ultimately diagnosed with cyclosporiasis.
Another Ohio man, Mohammed Ayyad, claims he ate at Taco Bell three times -- twice on June 14 and once on June 21 -- after which he says he developed a headache, chills, and persistent diarrhea.
Ultimately, Mohammed says he went to urgent care and provided a stool sample on July 6, which tested positive for cyclospora. He was prescribed antibiotics.
A Michigan couple is also suing the brand ... claiming they ate shredded lettuce at a Taco Bell on June 30. They say the food was "grossly contaminated with fecal matter containing the Cyclospora parasite" ... and say they also suffered a cyclospora infection and were forced to submit to medical care.
As you know ... the Food and Drug Administration is reportedly looking into Taylor Farms as a possible source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak plaguing 4 Midwestern states.
Taco Bell recently said in a statement that it has "voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients" as a precaution, but stressed that officials hadn't confirmed a source yet.
We've reached out to Taco Bell and Taylor Farms ... so far, no word back.