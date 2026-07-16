Dr. Drew Says 'Don't Get Excited' About Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak

Folks are blowing the whole explosive diarrhea outbreak crap out of proportion ... at least that's what Dr. Drew is saying.

We got Dr. Drew out in L.A. on Wednesday and our photog asked him about the cyclosporiasis surge and an investigation into possible links to Taco Bell.

Dr. Drew says folks need to clam down ... throwing some numbers out there that should make you feel a lot better.

The SCARY thing -- if there's anything scary about this sickness at all -- is we still don't know the source.

But, what's more concerning for Drew is how fast-food chains are now pulling lettuce from their food ... and people are getting discouraged from purchasing greens at the market.