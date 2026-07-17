Ariana Grande's BF Ricky Alvarez Grabs Singer's Butt For NYC PDA Session

Ariana Grande is still a handful for Ricky Alvarez as they give their romance a second chance ... but it looks like he can handle it ... because he's grabbing a handful of booty.

TMZ obtained a photo of the singer and her man Thursday in New York City ... she's on her tiptoes with one hand around his shoulder, and he's got a mitt on her ass.

Ariana's multitasking here ... holding a dog on a leash ... the pup looks like her pooch, Toulouse, and while Ricky was marking his territory, the dog was doing the same.

After the intimate moment on the street ... the two were later seen walking through Central Park ... and we've already shown you some snaps for their romantic stroll.

As we reported, Ariana and Ricky are fully back on ... months after her breakup from Ethan Slater.