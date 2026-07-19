Anne Hathaway Then & Now -- Good Genes or Good Docs, Hot Shots

Anne Hathaway's looks over the years are "Prada"-approved from head to toe!

Here is an 18-year-old version of the young Hollywood actress showing off her bedazzled décolletage at "The Princess Diaries" Premiere back in 2001 (left).

And, 25 years later, Anne was glowing at the "The Odyssey" photocall earlier this month in Paris (right).

We know she serves elevated style and gives us just enough of that killer silhouette -- and leaves us wanting more -- but the question here is: