Matty Healy Marries Gabbriette, Weeks After Ex-Taylor Swift's Wedding

Play video content Video: Matt Healy Wedding BACKGRID

Matty Healy is officially a married man ... tying the knot with Gabbriette ... just two weeks after his ex, Taylor Swift, walked down the aisle herself.

The 1975 frontman and the model exchanged vows at the historic Castillo del Lago mansion in the Hollywood Hills Saturday evening at a Spanish Colonial Revival estate once owned by Madonna with family and famous friends on hand to celebrate.

Matty kept it classic in a black tuxedo, while Gabbriette stunned in a white gown with a long veil pinned to her half-up, half-down hairstyle. After saying "I do," the newlyweds shared a kiss as Matty dipped his bride for photographers before heading into the reception.

Among the guests were Charli XCX and her husband, George Daniel along with Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and fiancé Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O'Connor, and Quenlin Blackwell.

Matty and Taylor were briefly linked in 2023 before TMZ exclusively reported that their short lived romance fizzled out, with fans later speculating it inspired songs on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

After her fling with Matty ended in the Spring of 2023, Tay met her "End Game" Travis Kelce that Summer ... and you know how that story ends "All Too Well."

Taylor and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of 1,000 guests to witness their "Love Story" -- with Adam Sandler officiating the nuptials.

Matty and Gabbriette first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. They got engaged in June 2024.