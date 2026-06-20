Taylor Swift's Ex Matty Healy's Fiancée Handcuffed At Bachelorette Trip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ain't the only ones walking down the aisle soon ... her ex Matty Healy will be tying the knot with Gabbriette -- and she just kicked off her bachelorette party!

Bride-to-be Gabbriette loaded up her Instagram Story with a glimpse of her festivities ... showing that she was jokingly handcuffed and carried onto a private jet!

Gabbriette beginning her bachelorette with friends including Jessie Jo Stark 🖤💍 save thread to follow the weekend #gabbriette pic.twitter.com/SHdOJXnltz @kissonthelipz

Other photos posted by Gabbriette -- dressed in vintage Chanel -- and her friends show the plane was decorated with pink streamers and a bouquet of pink roses adorned with playing cards and fake money. Gabbriette's bridal squad went all out -- even getting her face printed on the bills.

Gabbriette appeared to be soaking up every second of the flight, also cozying up to a giant picture of Matty's head at one point.

gabbriette in vintage chanel for her bachelorette party pic.twitter.com/ZoM32mpbk5 @fashionitgirl

We can only hope for this close of a glimpse of Taylor's bachelorette bash!

As we've told you, The 1975 front man and his model/musician better half announced their engagement on June 11, 2024 ... a year from when we learned about his split from Tay.

And remember, Matty and Taylor were linked in the spring of 2023, shortly after we learned of her breakup from her longtime London boy Joe Alwyn.

Taylor then met Travis Kelce in July 2023 ... and the rest is history. She and the Kansas City Chiefs star are making their way down the aisle in the upcoming weeks ... and we've noticed there's been action at the "Love Story" singer's Rhode Island mansion this week.

We saw her high school bestie Abigail Anderson, and several other women at Taylor's property in recent days as security has the place totally locked down. Our sources say we won't be seeing TS walk down the aisle this weekend, but rather, there will be a bachelorette-style bash at her pad.

Meanwhile, we've had our eye on the ritzy Ocean House wedding venue right down the street from Tay's place ... we're aware a couple is getting hitched there Saturday -- and the bride's mother told us there's been no sight of TS around the venue.