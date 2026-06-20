Sombr Snags Invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list is gaining more star power ... 'cause TMZ has learned Sombr has scored an invite to the couple's big wedding celebration.

Sources familiar with the guest list tell us Sombr is expected to attend the July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden -- the massive event we've told you about that's separate from the actual wedding ceremony.

The singer's invite makes sense ... Sombr and Taylor have become close in recent months, and they were even spotted together after a Knicks game in New York. He also performed for Taylor earlier this month at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Not only did Sombr snag an invite for the wedding celebration of the century, but he also snagged a bro-hug from Travis himself at the HOF induction.

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We're told the admiration goes both ways ... Taylor's praised his songwriting talents, while Sombr has long been a fan of her work.