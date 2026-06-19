Taylor Swift: Huge Tent Set Up Down The Street From Singer's R.I. House Amid Wedding Speculation

Play video content Video: Large Tent Set Up Near Taylor Swift’s Home Amid Wedding Rumors TMZ.com

Taylor Swift's neighborhood is buzzing with activity this weekend ... with an event space fit for a wedding popping up a stone's throw from her home -- while a ton of her pals are in town for what seems like a wedding-related event.

We've obtained video of a massive white tent set up on the side of the Ocean House ... the fancy hotel and spa about a quarter-mile from Taylor's Rhode Island home where she and Travis Kelce were expected to host a wedding shindig last week.

Our sources say the tent wasn't there yesterday, so it seems the event's likely taking place at some point this weekend. Workers are setting up a wooden floor beneath the tent.

Multiple trucks are parked up and down the street, we're told ... and a group of people have been taking white goody bags out of an SUV for the event. Several other black SUVs -- which stars ride in for privacy -- have also been spotted outside.

While we don't know for certain what type of event is supposed to go down at the hotel this weekend, we know Taylor's friends are all in town, hanging at her place for what seems like a wedding-related event.

Remember ... we saw a woman who appears to be Taylor's best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, on the balcony of her home Wednesday with a small child -- while a TikToker snapped a shot of several ladies on Taylor's roof, including one wearing all white.

It looks like ladies only -- so, it could be a bachelorette party at her house. However, the event space down the street is more apt for a wedding than a bachelorette bash.

Connecting the dots here ... all of Taylor's pals are in town ... and now there's an event down the street at the venue where Taylor and Travis JUST canceled a bash -- weeks before their wedding celebration, but not ceremony, is set to go down at Madison Square Garden. Could be coincidence ... or it could be more.