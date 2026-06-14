Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Grab Dinner After Broadway Date Night
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Broadway, Then Bites ... Spotted Attending 'Oh, Mary!' Show
Oh, Trav! ... Taylor Swift and her soon-to-be hubby weren't ready to call it a night after catching Maya Rudolph's performance in "Oh, Mary!" in New York City.
The couple was photographed heading to dinner in Times Square, following the Broadway show, arriving side-by-side as they continued their evening.
Swift opted for a sleek all-black look, pairing a tailored outfit with stylish pumps, while Kelce kept it sharp in a coordinated dark ensemble of his own .. rocking a floral Valentino shirt and red cap.
The two appeared relaxed as they made their way into the restaurant, with photographers capturing the pair walking together through the city after the show.
Their Broadway outing comes as the high-profile couple continues to spend time together during the NFL offseason, with New York serving as the backdrop for their latest public date night -- amid the city's NBA takeover.