Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Moms Hang at Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's moms were awfully chummy while supporting the superstar singer at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ... and fans are convinced there was some wedding chatter among the future in-laws.

Check out the video ... Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce were seen chopping it up Thursday night in New York City ... and they seem to be having a lovely time as TS prepared for her historic induction.

🚨| Andrea (Taylor's mom) and Donna Kelce (Travis' mom) attending the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in support of Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/X68pw9HFJh @tswifterastour

Travis made it just in time to the Marriott Marquis for Taylor's acceptance speech ... and sat down next to Taylor at a table with their moms.

🫂| Taylor is joined by Travis, Andrea, Scott, Austin, Donna, and Ed!



Whole family showed up to support! pic.twitter.com/Q6loZqmWE7 @swifferupdates

It's the first time we've seen Taylor and Travis together since he reported to offseason practice with the Kansas City Chiefs ... and while he was busy preparing for another NFL season, Taylor kept busy at the premiere of "Toy Story 5" before going nuts at the NBA Finals.

The 14-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the likes of Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins and KISS frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.