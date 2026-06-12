Taylor Swift Seems to Brush Off Jimmy Jam at Songwriters Hall of Fame

'I'm No Good At Conversation Right Now'

Taylor Swift seemed to brush off Jimmy Jam at Thursday's Songwriters Hall of Fame — telling the R&B legend she was having trouble holding a conversation with him.

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Check out the short clip ... Taylor and Jimmy are chatting it up on the red carpet before Thursday night's ceremony kicked off at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in NYC.

But their back and forth is a bit awkward, and it doesn't take long for Taylor to say ... "I feel like I'm no good at conversation right now."

Jimmy then points to the side, and Taylor asks if that's where she needs to go, presumably to find her table at the event.

Jimmy tells her to "go," and then Taylor zips away. During their interaction, the paparazzi snapped photos and recorded video, capturing every moment of it.

Meanwhile, Taylor had a remarkable night with her soon-to-be-husband, NFL star Travis Kelce, who made it to the event by the skin of his teeth. Their moms, Andrea and Donna, were also on hand sitting at the couple's table.

Taylor became the youngest woman ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.