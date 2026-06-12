Travis Kelce Just Makes It to the Songwriters Hall of Fame to Support Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made it by the skin of his teeth to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in NYC on Thursday night just as his soon-to-be bride Taylor Swift was about to be inducted.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end swooped into the event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel and sat down next to Taylor at a table with Taylor's mom, Andrea, and Travis' mom, Donna.

Check out the video ... Travis adjusts himself in his chair at the table next to Taylor, who has one arm around his body. Andrea then shares a sweet moment with Travis, reaching over and taking his hand in hers.

Phew, close call for Travis. During the week, Travis had been working out with his teammates at the Chiefs' minicamp program in Kansas City.

As a result, Travis missed being at Taylor's side during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the Spurs at Madison Square Garden, where sources claim they're tying the knot on July 3.

But Travis was side by side with Taylor and their moms during last night's big event. The 14-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the likes of Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins and KISS frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.