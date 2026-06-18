Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Canceled Rhode Island Wedding Party

Madison Square Garden apparently was not Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first choice for a wedding bash ... our sources say the OG plan was north of New York City.

Several months ago, there were reports the celebration would go down at Ocean House resort in Rhode Island. Our sources say the couple locked in a date -- June 13th -- not coincidentally Taylor's favorite numerals.

We've done some digging, and found out a big ol' fireworks show was planned as part of the reception. But in mid-May, the fireworks company handling the show got word the event was canceled and had been moved to New York. As for why, we're told the couple bailed after word got out about the venue.

As we reported, MSG is now the place where Taylor and Travis will host a huge shindig July 3rd for a gaggle of friends and family. It's looking increasingly likely the nuptials will not take place at the Garden, but somewhere more intimate.

Now here's the most intriguing part. Typically, when the wedding is separate from the reception, the wedding takes place first. If Taylor and Travis had planned to celebrate on June 13th, was there already a wedding ceremony in place, and if so ... have they already tied the knot?

TMZ broke the story ... there's a lot of activity at Taylor's Rhode Island mansion, coincidentally not far from Ocean House. So far, the people in the house are ladies only, so it could be a bachelorette party, or maybe even something more momentous.