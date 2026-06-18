Wedding bells are getting louder for Travis Kelce ... but first came a laid-back night out with the boys in Los Angeles ... all while Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home was buzzing with pre-wedding activity.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted heading into the exclusive Bird Streets Club on Wednesday night alongside brother Jason Kelce and longtime pal Ross Travis.

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Enjoys Night Out With Pals In L.A. Ahead of Wedding to Taylor Swift BACKGRID

It was very much a guys-only affair, with comedian Druski also joining the crew for the evening.

The group spent several hours inside before finally calling it a night around 12:30 AM ... and judging by the smiles, it was a successful pre-wedding celebration.

Of course, all eyes are now on Travis and Taylor's upcoming July 3 festivities, with Madison Square Garden increasingly believed to be the site of a massive wedding celebration -- though sources tell TMZ the actual ceremony is expected to be a far more intimate affair.

TMZ obtained footage from Taylor's massive Rhode Island mansion Wednesday ... showing what appears to be Tay's friend Abigail on the balcony with a small child. We're told Taylor's is usually dark, but lights have been on, and armed guards have been spotted.

Plus, there was footage shared on social media Wednesday showing 4 women on a balcony at Taylor's seaside estate ... 3 wore black robes and the 4th -- a blonde -- wore white.