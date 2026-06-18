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Travis Kelce Enjoys Night Out With Pals In L.A. Ahead of Wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Pre-Wedding Boys' Night Out!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Jason Kelce and Druski Join Travis Kelce For His Bachelor party At Bird Street
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Wedding bells are getting louder for Travis Kelce ... but first came a laid-back night out with the boys in Los Angeles ... all while Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home was buzzing with pre-wedding activity.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted heading into the exclusive Bird Streets Club on Wednesday night alongside brother Jason Kelce and longtime pal Ross Travis.

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Video: Travis Kelce Enjoys Night Out With Pals In L.A. Ahead of Wedding to Taylor Swift
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It was very much a guys-only affair, with comedian Druski also joining the crew for the evening.

The group spent several hours inside before finally calling it a night around 12:30 AM ... and judging by the smiles, it was a successful pre-wedding celebration.

Of course, all eyes are now on Travis and Taylor's upcoming July 3 festivities, with Madison Square Garden increasingly believed to be the site of a massive wedding celebration -- though sources tell TMZ the actual ceremony is expected to be a far more intimate affair.

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Video: Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Buzzing with Pre-Wedding Activity
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TMZ obtained footage from Taylor's massive Rhode Island mansion Wednesday ... showing what appears to be Tay's friend Abigail on the balcony with a small child. We're told Taylor's is usually dark, but lights have been on, and armed guards have been spotted.

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Plus, there was footage shared on social media Wednesday showing 4 women on a balcony at Taylor's seaside estate ... 3 wore black robes and the 4th -- a blonde -- wore white.

No word if these are dueling bachelor and bachelorette parties or something else ... but check out the gallery, and see how Travis is enjoying the final countdown.

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