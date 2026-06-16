Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Cameo at Travis Kelce 'New Heights' Live Show

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on the "New Heights" podcast ... but it came with a twist ... 'cause she ended up feeding soon-to-be-hubby Travis Kelce a forkful of spaghetti in front of a live audience!

The popstar popped up during Travis and Jason Kelce's live recording at The Orpheum Theatre in L.A. ... a clip played showing Taylor making airplane noises as she stuffed some pasta into Travis' mouth.

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When Taylor appeared on the screen, the crowd absolutely ate it up ... kinda like Travis did with Taylor's spaghetti. As she fed him she joked, "It's landing. It landed safely."

Taylor's cameo was part of a playful segment where 'New Heights' producer Brandon Borders roasted Travis over Taylor airplane-feeding him food ... and then -- plot twist -- the screen cut to footage of Taylor actually doing exactly that, complete with full airplane mode commitment.

As for Travis? He was cracking up the whole time -- and even flashed a middle finger at the camera while swallowing his bite ... all before the show moved on to other segments, including Will Ferrell!

Food has become a recurring theme in Taylor and Travis' relationship. Travis has admitted in the past he's a notoriously picky eater, but judging by this latest display, Taylor's got him wrapped around her fork.