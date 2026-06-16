NYC Mayor Mamdani Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Upcoming Wedding

New York City's Mayor Mamdani has confirmed he's expecting the city to host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ... and revealed one person who will not be in attendance -- him!

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani mentioned a future ‘Taylor Swift wedding’ while discussing New York’s ability to host major events, alongside the Knicks and upcoming World Cup matches. 👀 💍 🗽@NYCMayor @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/KaSAuIJukm @SwiftNYC

Check it out -- he brought up their upcoming nuptials during a press briefing Monday while touting the NYPD's ability to keep New Yorkers safe while handling massive simultaneous events.

He gushes ... "We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for [FIFA World Cup]. We know it coincides with the Knicks’ [NBA] Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding -- all happening at the same time -- and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

Mamdani also answered a question about whether or not he was invited -- which was a big fat "No." But, he wished them "a lovely wedding" and said he'll listen to Tay's 2020 track "Only the Young" from the comfort of his home instead.

Play video content Video: NYPD Commissioner Jokes About Providing Security for Taylor Swift’s Wedding New York City Council

As we told you, Taylor and Travis are planning a massive event at New York's Madison Square Garden to celebrate their special day July 3... and we hear over 1,000 people are invited.

TMZ also learned a massive stage for the shindig is being constructed at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania ... a company she used previously to build some set pieces for her 2018 "Reputation" Stadium Tour.