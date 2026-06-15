Taylor Swift vs. Sarah Pidgeon Who'd You Rather?!

Today's who'd you rather pins two blonde bombshells up against each other -- Joe Alwyn's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift and actress Sarah Pidgeon, who has been rumored to be Joe Alwyn's new girlfriend.

Joe and Taylor called it quits in 2023 after six years together ... and he was recently spotted kissing Sarah on a group outing in New York City ... just weeks before Taylor's set to marry Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.